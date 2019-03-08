Partly Cloudy

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 18 April 2019

Archant

Fifth Gear Transport Services of 8 Freebournes Court, Witham, Essex, CM8 2BL is applying for a licence to use Norfolk Trucks Ltd., Lodge Lane, Great Blakenham, Ipswich, IP6 OLB as an operating centre for 20 goods vehicles and 20 trailers.

Fifth Gear Transport Services of 8 Freebournes Court, Witham, Essex, CM8 2BL is applying for a licence to use Norfolk Trucks Ltd., Lodge Lane, Great Blakenham, Ipswich, IP6 OLB as an operating centre for 20 goods vehicles and 20 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

