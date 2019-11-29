MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009

APPLICATION FOR GREATER GABBARD OFFSHORE WIND FARM - REINSTATEMENT OF SAFE FISHING ENVIRONMENT, CABLE PROTECTION AND SCOUR REMEDIATION WORKS

Notice is hereby given that Chris Finnigan Equitix Management Services 5th Floor, 120 Aldersgate Street London EC1A 4JQ / EC1M 6EH has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake the reinstatement of a safe fishing environment, cable protection and scour remediation works for Greater Gabbard offshore wind farm. Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at (1).

Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register. Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by:

-Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing. marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_ PUBLIC_REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the 'make a comment? section of case reference MLA/2019/00363;

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

- By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively

- By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH In all cases, correspondence must: - Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice (2);

- Quote the case reference; and

- include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.