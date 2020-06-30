E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence -New Application

PUBLISHED: 16:06 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 01 July 2020

Name of Applicant: Fishers Gin Ltd Name of Premises: Beach Lodge Postal Address of Premises: Brudenell Street, Aldeburgh, I P15 5DD

During the current Covid-19 period while the council offices are closed to the public, the full application can be viewed by emailing: Licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk.

Proposed Licensable Activities: Supply of alcohol (on & off sales) Monday to Sunday 11:00 to 18:00. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 11:00 to 18:00

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 30/06/2020

Closing Date: 27/07/2020

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is 25000.

