PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence -New Application
Name of Applicant: Fishers Gin Ltd Name of Premises: Beach Lodge Postal Address of Premises: Brudenell Street, Aldeburgh, I P15 5DD
During the current Covid-19 period while the council offices are closed to the public, the full application can be viewed by emailing: Licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk.
Proposed Licensable Activities: Supply of alcohol (on & off sales) Monday to Sunday 11:00 to 18:00. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 11:00 to 18:00
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 30/06/2020
Closing Date: 27/07/2020
Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is 25000.
