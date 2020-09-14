GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE
PUBLISHED: 00:00 17 September 2020
Archant
Cristian Tudor trading as Florand Ltd,of 12 Pauline St, Ipswich, IP2 8DN is applying to change an existing licence as follows:
To add an operation centre to keep 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers at Orwell Crossing A14, Eastbound, Nacton, IP10 0DD
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office
