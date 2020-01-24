E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 28 January 2020

FMDS Services Ltd., trading as FMDS Services Ltd., of Flat 2, Hilbrad Court, 332 High Street, Felixstowe, IP11 9QJ is applying for a licence to use Seven Lincs, Fagbury Road, The Dock, Felixstowe, IP11 4HQ, as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 1 trailer.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office

