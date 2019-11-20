E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 23 November 2019

Freight Line Europe UK Ltd of Epsilon House, West Road, Ransomes, Europark, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP3 9FJ is applying to change an existing licence as follows to keep extra 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at the operating centre at Coastal Global Services Ltd, Substation Road , Felixstowe , Suffolk, IP11 3JB

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

