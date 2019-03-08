MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009

Public Notice Archant

APPLICATION FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES OVER THE LIFETIME OF GALLOPER WIND FARM'S TRANSMISSION ASSESTS Notice is hereby given that Galloper Wind Farm Ltd, Windmill Hill Business Park, Whitehill Way, Swindon SN5 6PB has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake Operation and Maintenance activities required over the lifetime of Galloper Wind Farm's Transmission Assets. Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at Leiston Library, Main St, Leiston, IP16 4 ER, UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009

APPLICATION FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES OVER THE LIFETIME OF GALLOPER WIND FARM'S TRANSMISSION ASSESTS

Notice is hereby given that Galloper Wind Farm Ltd, Windmill Hill Business Park, Whitehill Way, Swindon SN5 6PB has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake Operation and Maintenance activities required over the lifetime of Galloper Wind Farm's Transmission Assets. Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at Leiston Library, Main St, Leiston, IP16 4 ER, UK.

You may also want to watch:

Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by: - Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the 'make a comment' section of case reference MLA/2019/00256;

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats: - By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively - By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

In all cases, correspondence must: - Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice july 8 2019; - Quote the case reference; and - include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.