MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009
PUBLISHED: 16:52 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 03 July 2019
Archant
APPLICATION FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES OVER THE LIFETIME OF GALLOPER WIND FARM'S TRANSMISSION ASSESTS
Notice is hereby given that Galloper Wind Farm Ltd, Windmill Hill Business Park, Whitehill Way, Swindon SN5 6PB has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake Operation and Maintenance activities required over the lifetime of Galloper Wind Farm's Transmission Assets. Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at Leiston Library, Main St, Leiston, IP16 4 ER, UK.
MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009
APPLICATION FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES OVER THE LIFETIME OF GALLOPER WIND FARM'S TRANSMISSION ASSESTS
Notice is hereby given that Galloper Wind Farm Ltd, Windmill Hill Business Park, Whitehill Way, Swindon SN5 6PB has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake Operation and Maintenance activities required over the lifetime of Galloper Wind Farm's Transmission Assets. Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at Leiston Library, Main St, Leiston, IP16 4 ER, UK.
You may also want to watch:
Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.
Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by: - Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the 'make a comment' section of case reference MLA/2019/00256;
However, we will also accept representations via the following formats: - By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively - By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH
In all cases, correspondence must: - Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice july 8 2019; - Quote the case reference; and - include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.
The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.
Comments have been disabled on this article.