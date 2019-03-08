Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009

PUBLISHED: 16:52 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 03 July 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

APPLICATION FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES OVER THE LIFETIME OF GALLOPER WIND FARM'S TRANSMISSION ASSESTS

Notice is hereby given that Galloper Wind Farm Ltd, Windmill Hill Business Park, Whitehill Way, Swindon SN5 6PB has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake Operation and Maintenance activities required over the lifetime of Galloper Wind Farm's Transmission Assets. Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at Leiston Library, Main St, Leiston, IP16 4 ER, UK.

MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009

APPLICATION FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES OVER THE LIFETIME OF GALLOPER WIND FARM'S TRANSMISSION ASSESTS

Notice is hereby given that Galloper Wind Farm Ltd, Windmill Hill Business Park, Whitehill Way, Swindon SN5 6PB has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake Operation and Maintenance activities required over the lifetime of Galloper Wind Farm's Transmission Assets. Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at Leiston Library, Main St, Leiston, IP16 4 ER, UK.

You may also want to watch:

Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by: - Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the 'make a comment' section of case reference MLA/2019/00256;

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats: - By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively - By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

In all cases, correspondence must: - Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice july 8 2019; - Quote the case reference; and - include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Fears for future of historic pub as owner arrested in Kenya

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Fears for future of historic pub as owner arrested in Kenya

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Live dairy displays set to take centre-stage at this year’s Tendring Show

Tendring Show. Up to 25,000 are expected through the gates at Lawford House Park, near Manningtree, for the Tendring Show.

‘Knowing I’m in his plans gives me motivation’ - Donacien keen to take his chance at Town

Janoi Donacien pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Suffolk race walker Wilkinson lifts national title and now targets a European medal

Callum Wilkinson, who won the national senior 20K race walk title in Leeds last weekend. Picture: PA

‘I had lost all trust in humans’: Photographer reveals lasting effects of bullying

Alfie Bowen, pictured right with singer-songwriter and actor Lee Ryan. Picture: Contributed by Alfie Bown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists