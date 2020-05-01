E-edition Read the EADT online edition
NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION FOR HOUSEHOLDER DEVELOPMENT

PUBLISHED: 00:00 06 May 2020

Proposed development at: 8-10, Little St. Mary’s, Long Melford, Suffolk C010 9LA I give notice that: Mr. Ian McDonald is applying to the Babergh District Council for planning permission to: Change the use of the above property (better known as GiGis) from restaurant to residential use. Permission is not being sought for any works to the premises.

Any owner* or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council at: Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IPI 2BX by 25th May 2020. In the event that an appeal is made against a decision of the Council to refuse to grant planning permission for the proposed development, and that appeal then proceeds by way of the expedited procedure under the written representations procedure, any representations made by the owner” or tenant** to the Council about this application will be passed to the Secretary of State and there will be no opportunity to make further representations. Any owner or tenant wishing to make representations should do so at the earliest opportunity. * “owner” means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. ** “tenant” means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land

Signed: Mr. Ian McDonald

Date: 1st May 2020

