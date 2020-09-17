E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 21 September 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

ist Limited trading as Gist Limited of Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road, Guildford, Surrey, GU2 7XY is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To keep an extra 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at KEY Fuels, Waterfront Services, Walton Avenue, Felixstowe, IP11 3HE

You may also want to watch:

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE  Gist Limited trading as Gist Limited of Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road, Guildford, Surrey, GU2 7XY is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To keep an extra 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at KEY Fuels, Waterfront Services, Walton Avenue, Felixstowe, IP11 3HE

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teacher and staff member test positive for Covid-19 at Bury St Edmunds high school

Students at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds are isolating after one teacher and one staff member tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hoax caller who threatened to blow up West Suffolk Hospital is jailed

Nigel Hensby was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Primary school staff and pupils isolating after positive Covid-19 test

Staff and Year 2 pupils at Abbots Green Academy are isolating Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Long haul back’ for east’s manufacturers as investment slashed

The East of England's strong food and drink sector has stopped the region faring as badly as some parts of the UK on the manufacturing front Picture: 2 SISTERS FOOD GROUP

Did Dawn find love on Channel 4’s First Dates?

Dawn says it has to be the right partner who will bring something special to the lives of her and daughter Poppy. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN