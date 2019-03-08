GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Public Notice Archant

Go Freight Transport Ltd trading as Go Road and or Go Shunt of Valley Farm, Valley Lane, Wherstead Ipswich, Suffolk, IP9 2AX is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To keep an additional 22 goods vehicles and 25 trailers at the operating centre at HB Commercial Ltd, 76 The Havens, Ransomes Europark, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP3 9BF.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Go Freight Transport Ltd trading as Go Road and or Go Shunt of Valley Farm, Valley Lane, Wherstead Ipswich, Suffolk, IP9 2AX is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To keep an additional 22 goods vehicles and 25 trailers at the operating centre at HB Commercial Ltd, 76 The Havens, Ransomes Europark, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP3 9BF.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.