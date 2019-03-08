E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 26 October 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Go Freight Transport Ltd trading as Go Road and or Go Shunt of Valley Farm, Valley Lane, Wherstead Ipswich, Suffolk, IP9 2AX is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To keep an additional 22 goods vehicles and 25 trailers at the operating centre at HB Commercial Ltd, 76 The Havens, Ransomes Europark, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP3 9BF.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Go Freight Transport Ltd trading as Go Road and or Go Shunt of Valley Farm, Valley Lane, Wherstead Ipswich, Suffolk, IP9 2AX is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To keep an additional 22 goods vehicles and 25 trailers at the operating centre at HB Commercial Ltd, 76 The Havens, Ransomes Europark, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP3 9BF.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Children put at risk of ‘significant accident or injury’ at ‘inadequate’ nursery

Tiddlywinks Day Nursery, in Trimley St Mary, has been rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Nuisance 999 caller who made threats to kill is jailed

Nuisance caller Joshua Harris, 31, has been jailed for 26 months Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Double roadworks cause frustration in Woodbridge

The burst pipe has caused sewage and tarmac to spread onto the road Picture: Rachel Edge

Man and woman held in connection with lorry deaths

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA WIRE

Person in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following collision

One person is in hospital following a collision with a tree in Eriswell Picture; GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists