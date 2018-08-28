GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

10235640 Archant

Emma Stuart trading as Liam Molloy Transport of 53 Britannia Road, Ipswich, IP4 5LD is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers at the operating centre at Water Compound, Walton Avenue, Felixstowe, IP11 3HH

To add an operating centre to keep 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers at Keyfuels, Walton Avenue, Felixstowe, IP11 3HE Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.