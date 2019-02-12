Heavy Showers

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 February 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

LEY PLANT LTD of Orchards Corner Solar Farm, Brickworks Lane, Glisleham, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 8DR is applying for a licence to use Land Off Sandpit Lane, Ellough Industrial Estate, Beccles, Suffolk as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and 4 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

