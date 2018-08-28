Sunshine and Showers

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE ABE Transport Ltd trading of 11 Crowswell Court, Trimley St Martin, Felixstowe IP11 OUZ

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 November 2018

Is applying to change an existing licence as follows To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers at Prologic Services Ltd, Plot E, Fagbury Road, Felixstowe, Suffolk IP11 4HQ.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

