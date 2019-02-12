GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE Karl King trading as Karl King Transport Limited of 9 & 13 Foxtail Road, Ransomes Euro Park, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP3 9RT is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

o remove 18 vehicles and 24 trailers and operating centre from Alstons warehouse, Leslie Road, Ipswich and increase the number of vehicles to 33 and trailers to 39 at 91 Shed, Central Road,The Dock, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 3SW. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffc Commissioner’s offce.