GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE Nick Brown Transport Ltd of Dale Farm House, Wantisden, Woodbridge, Suffolk, IP12 3PG is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 March 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

To keep an extra 0 goods vehicles and 6 trailers at the operating centre at Bentwaters Park Ltd, The Control Tower, Bentwaters Park, Rendlesham, Woodbridge, IP12 2TW Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffc Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Job centre evacuated after suitcase found

Job Centre Plus in Ipswich has been evacuated after fears were raised about a mystery suitcase

Ramadan admits Bury Town need to go on a long winning run, starting at Coggeshall

Cemal Ramadan celebrates after converting a third minute penalty during Bury Town's 3-2 home defeat to Coggeshall in November. The Blues are at Coggeshall this weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The Non-League Podcast... Featuring Cemal Ramadan and Joe Francis

Cemal Ramadan, Carl Marston, Mike Bacon and Joe Francis...

Leiston will be hoping to continue the feel-good factor after Biggleswade victory

Leiston's management team, Stuart Boardley, left and David Head Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Stowmarket and Beccles to host Women’s Tour cycle race this summer

Jolien D'Hoore wins the first stage of the OVO energy Women's Tour in Southwold on a previous occasion when it was held in the county Picture: NICK BUTCHER
