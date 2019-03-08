GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE Nick Brown Transport Ltd of Dale Farm House, Wantisden, Woodbridge, Suffolk, IP12 3PG is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To keep an extra 0 goods vehicles and 6 trailers at the operating centre at Bentwaters Park Ltd, The Control Tower, Bentwaters Park, Rendlesham, Woodbridge, IP12 2TW Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffc Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.