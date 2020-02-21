E-edition Read the EADT online edition
NOTICE UNDER SECTION 27 OF THE TRUSTEE ACT 1925 PAULS MALT 2 PENSION AND LIFE ASSURANCE SCHEME

PUBLISHED: 00:00 24 December 2019

This notice is addressed to former employees of Greencore Grocery Ltd (formerly Hazlewood Grocery Ltd) or Pauls Malt Limited.

This notice is addressed to former employees of Greencore Grocery Ltd (formerly Hazlewood Grocery Ltd) or Pauls Malt Limited. The Pauls Malt 2 Pension and Life Assurance Scheme (the "Scheme") was an arrangement comprising of the deferred pensioner and pensioner members of the UK operations of the former Greencore malt producing business which was sold in 2010. Following the sale Greencore Grocery Limited became the sponsor the Scheme.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 27 of the Trustee Act 1925. If you were an employee of one of the above companies and a member of the Scheme, and think you are still entitled to benefits under the Scheme or you are a widow, widower, child or dependant of such an employee and, in either case, have not received correspondence about your benefits since January 2019, please contact the Trustees do Caroline Harris, Barnett Waddingham LLP, Silver Springs House, 2 Topaz Way, Birmingham Road, Bromsgrove, B61 OGD. You should include details of your current address and of any benefits you think you are entitled to and write not later than Friday 21 February 2020.

It is the Trustees' intention to complete the wind-up of the Scheme and secure benefits for its members, beneficiaries and pensioners as soon as possible. If you do not write to the Trustees by Friday 21 February 2020 the Trustees will conclude the wind up of the Scheme having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice and shall not be liable to any other person.

If you already receive a pension from the Scheme, or if you have received a communication regarding the Scheme since January 2019 you do not need to write to the Trustees as they already have full details about your entitlements. Issued on behalf of the Trustees of the Pauls Malt 2 Pension and Life Assurance Scheme.

