Premises Licence - New Application
PUBLISHED: 00:00 14 November 2020
Name of Applicant:
Harris and James Ltd
Name of Premises:
Harris and James
Postal Address of Premises:
11 East Street, Southwold, Suffolk, IP18 6EH
During the current Covid-19 period while the council offices are closed to the public, the full application can be viewed by emailing: Licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk.
Proposed Licensable Activities:
Supply of alcohol (off sales) Monday to Sunday 10:00 to 21:00
Opening hours – everyday 10:00 to 21:00Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 13/11/2020
Closing Date: 10/12/2020
Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000
