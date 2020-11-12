Premises Licence - New Application

Name of Applicant: Harris and James Ltd Name of Premises: Harris and James

Name of Applicant:

Harris and James Ltd

Name of Premises:

Harris and James

Postal Address of Premises:

11 East Street, Southwold, Suffolk, IP18 6EH

During the current Covid-19 period while the council offices are closed to the public, the full application can be viewed by emailing: Licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk.

Proposed Licensable Activities:

Supply of alcohol (off sales) Monday to Sunday 10:00 to 21:00

Opening hours – everyday 10:00 to 21:00Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 13/11/2020

Closing Date: 10/12/2020

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000