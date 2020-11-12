E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence - New Application

PUBLISHED: 00:00 14 November 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Name of Applicant: Harris and James Aldeburgh Ltd

Name of Premises: Harris and James Postal Address of Premises: 159 High Street, Aldeburgh, Suffolk IP15 5AN

PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence - New Application  

Name of Applicant: Harris and James Aldeburgh Ltd

Name of Premises: Harris and James Postal Address of Premises: 159 High Street, Aldeburgh, Suffolk IP15 5AN 

You may also want to watch:

During the current Covid-19 period while the council offices are closed to the public, the full application can be viewed by emailing: Licensing@eastsuffolk. gov.uk. Proposed Licensable Activities: Supply of alcohol (off sales) Monday to Sunday 10:00 to 21:00.

Opening hours - everyday 10:00 to 21:00

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 13/11/2020

Closing Date: 11/12/2020

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk. gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seaside cafe plans rejected after stalemate between developers and landowner

Links Road in Lowestoft where the development would have been. Credit: Google Maps

Plans for huge 279-home estate in Suffolk town submitted

A new 279 home estate could be built in Needham Market if plans are approved. These homes fearture Main Boulevard designs. Picture: WT DESIGN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seaside cafe plans rejected after stalemate between developers and landowner

Links Road in Lowestoft where the development would have been. Credit: Google Maps

Plans for huge 279-home estate in Suffolk town submitted

A new 279 home estate could be built in Needham Market if plans are approved. These homes fearture Main Boulevard designs. Picture: WT DESIGN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

School plants 11,000 daffodil bulbs to create spectacular sea of yellow

Sixth form students planting daffodils at Ipswich High School. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL

Two county lines arrests made and £5,000 of drugs found in Newmarket

A man in his 40s and a teenager from London have been arrested in Newmarket Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Anti-bullying week: 9 signs someone you know might be being bullied

WIth children back in school, following a lengthy time at home due to lockdown, many children may be susceptible to bullying from their peers Picture: Getty Images

BMW and Audi alloy wheels stolen in Bury St Edmunds

Police believe the thefts of alloy wheels from a BMW and an Audi in Bury St Edmunds are linked. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New owners ‘excited’ to reopen 150-year-old village pub

New owners of The Swan pub in Holbrook, Jo Matthews and Adam Climie said they are excited for the new venture. Picture: JO MATTHEWS