Application for a Premises Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 15 July 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Name of Applicant: Katie Goodchild

Name of Premises: Heritage Wines Postal Address of Premises: 86 Bridge Street, Stowmarket IP1 4 1BS

Application for a Premises Licence

Name of Applicant: Katie Goodchild

Name of Premises: Heritage Wines Postal Address of Premises: 86 Bridge Street, Stowmarket IP1 4 1BS

This application may be viewed at: Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: The sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises - Online Sales only 00:01 to 00:00 Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 02/07/2019

Closing Date: 29/07/2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensingteam@ baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

