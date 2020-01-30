GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

HFD Limited of Lady Lane Industrial Estate, Hadleigh, Ipswich, IP7 6AU is applying to change and existing licence as follows; To add an operating centre to keep 60 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at 10 Harris Way, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 0HZ.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.