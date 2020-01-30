E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 03 February 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

HFD Limited of Lady Lane Industrial Estate, Hadleigh, Ipswich, IP7 6AU is applying to change and existing licence as follows; To add an operating centre to keep 60 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at 10 Harris Way, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 0HZ.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

HFD Limited of Lady Lane Industrial Estate, Hadleigh, Ipswich, IP7 6AU is applying to change and existing licence as follows; To add an operating centre to keep 60 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at 10 Harris Way, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 0HZ.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Sorry Paul, but ‘it happens’ is not an excuse – Ipswich Town fans are right to demand more

Sammie Szmodics taunts the Ipswich fans after he had scored to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Meet the Suffolk scaffolder heading into Love Island

Ched Uzor, from Bury St Edmunds, is going into Love Island Picture: ITV/Anika Molnar

Warning for dog owners as potentially fatal sickness bug spreads

The PDSA have given advice about a virus which is spreading amongst dogs in Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO

This Ipswich cafe is selling one of the best breakfasts in the UK

Julian Bisbal has been named Breakfast Chef of the Year for 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tributes pour in for Suffolk speedway star Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres at Foxhall Stadium in 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Sorry Paul, but ‘it happens’ is not an excuse – Ipswich Town fans are right to demand more

Sammie Szmodics taunts the Ipswich fans after he had scored to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Meet the Suffolk scaffolder heading into Love Island

Ched Uzor, from Bury St Edmunds, is going into Love Island Picture: ITV/Anika Molnar

Warning for dog owners as potentially fatal sickness bug spreads

The PDSA have given advice about a virus which is spreading amongst dogs in Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO

This Ipswich cafe is selling one of the best breakfasts in the UK

Julian Bisbal has been named Breakfast Chef of the Year for 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tributes pour in for Suffolk speedway star Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres at Foxhall Stadium in 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drama as car crashes into house

The junctionm of Cross Street and Church Street in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New bid to get government to take over Suffolk’s A12 route

Traffic on the A12 at Stratford St Andrew. Suffolk MPs want Highways England to take over the road. Picture: ARCHANT

The biggest names coming to Suffolk this year

McFly have been announced to headline the Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses in 2020. Picture: THE JOCKEY CLUB LIVE

Tributes pour in for Suffolk speedway star Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres at Foxhall Stadium in 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘It wasn’t good... we’re really hurt’ – Edwards on 4-1 loss to Peterborough and facing a two-game suspension

Gwion Edwards receives a yellow card from referee Andy Woolmer. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24