TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) (ENGLAND) ORDER 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at Hillcrest Approach, Bramford, near Ipswich, Suffolk, IP8 4BL Take notice that application is being made by: Applicant name Mr Derren Burn. For planning permission to: Variation of condition5 of Planning Permission 0257/15 to relocate the passing space on Hillcrest Approach( visibility splay to Paper Mill Lane uunchanged) Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2BX

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Signatory Mr Ian Smillie

Date 14-10-2020

Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may effect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.

`Owner” means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years ‘Tenant” means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.