GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 13:05 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 13 June 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Waste Management System Ltd. trading as Hippo of 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, Portsmouth, Hampshire, P06 3EN is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at SBS Self Storage, Valley Farm Pit, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP8 3EN

Waste Management System Ltd. trading as Hippo of 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, Portsmouth, Hampshire, P06 3EN is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at SBS Self Storage, Valley Farm Pit, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP8 3EN

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

