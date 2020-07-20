E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 22 July 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Holmes Plant & Construction Ltd of Hall Farm, Hall Lane, Otley, Ipswich, IP6 9PA is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 1 goods vehicle and 1 trailers at the operating centre at Hall Farm, Hall Lane, Otley, Ipswich, IP6 9PA.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Holmes Plant & Construction Ltd of Hall Farm, Hall Lane, Otley, Ipswich, IP6 9PA is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 1 goods vehicle and 1 trailers at the operating centre at Hall Farm, Hall Lane, Otley, Ipswich, IP6 9PA. To change existing conditions or undertakings applying at the operating centre at Hall Farm, Hall Lane, Otley, Ipswich, IP6 9PA.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenagers arrested after man has ‘substance’ thrown in face

Police rushed to the scene after a man had an unknown liquid thrown in his face Picture: CONNOR CORNELL

Leisure, fitness and sports industry gets ready for its return

Staff at Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury have been busy preparing for the re-opening on July 27. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE CENTRE/IVY ROSE MARKETING

Fatal crash involved replica Shelby Daytona sports car, police confirm

The car involved in the crash was a red replica of this Shelby Daytona produced by American company Superformance Picture: EDMOND TERAKOPIAN/PA

Man charged with triple attempted murder to face September trial

The scene in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk remains low

Suffolk's local authorities have some of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN