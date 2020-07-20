GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE
PUBLISHED: 00:00 22 July 2020
Archant
Holmes Plant & Construction Ltd of Hall Farm, Hall Lane, Otley, Ipswich, IP6 9PA is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 1 goods vehicle and 1 trailers at the operating centre at Hall Farm, Hall Lane, Otley, Ipswich, IP6 9PA.
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE
You may also want to watch:
Holmes Plant & Construction Ltd of Hall Farm, Hall Lane, Otley, Ipswich, IP6 9PA is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 1 goods vehicle and 1 trailers at the operating centre at Hall Farm, Hall Lane, Otley, Ipswich, IP6 9PA. To change existing conditions or undertakings applying at the operating centre at Hall Farm, Hall Lane, Otley, Ipswich, IP6 9PA.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.