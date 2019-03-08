Application for a Premises Licence
PUBLISHED: 00:00 13 May 2019
Name of Applicant: Humber Doucy Brewing Company Ltd
Name of Premises: Humber Doucy Brewing Company
Postal Address of Premises: Station Garage, Broad Road, Bacton, Stowmarket IP14 4HP
This application may be viewed at: Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Sale by retail of alcohol for consumption off the premises Monday to Saturday 09.00hrs to 17.30hrs
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 2nd May 2019
Closing Date: 29th May 2019
Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@midsuffolk.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.
