Application for GRANT of NEW Premises Licence

Public Notice Archant

Name of Applicant: I V Catering Limited Name of Premises: The Outlook Bar & Restaurant Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): Fox's Marina, The Strand, Wherstead, Ipswich IP2 8NJ This application may be viewed at: www.babergh.gov.uk or by appointment from the Licensing Team at Babergh District Council Customer Access Point Sudbury Town Hall, Old Market Place Sudbury Suffolk C010 1TL

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Application for GRANT of NEW Premises Licence

Name of Applicant: I V Catering Limited

Name of Premises: The Outlook Bar & Restaurant

Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): Fox's Marina, The Strand, Wherstead, Ipswich IP2 8NJ

You may also want to watch:

This application may be viewed at: www.babergh.gov.uk or by appointment from the Licensing Team at Babergh District Council Customer Access Point Sudbury Town Hall, Old Market Place Sudbury Suffolk C010 1TL

Proposed licensable activities: Sale and Supply of Alcohol ON the premises Date until which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority (28 days from day after application given to Authority):

Closing Date: 27 September 2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Babergh District Council (as the Licensing Authority) Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX or by email to licensingteam@ baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited.