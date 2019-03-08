Application for GRANT of NEW Premises Licence
PUBLISHED: 00:00 06 September 2019
Name of Applicant: I V Catering Limited
Name of Premises: The Outlook Bar & Restaurant
Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): Fox's Marina, The Strand, Wherstead, Ipswich IP2 8NJ
This application may be viewed at: www.babergh.gov.uk or by appointment from the Licensing Team at Babergh District Council Customer Access Point Sudbury Town Hall, Old Market Place Sudbury Suffolk C010 1TL
This application may be viewed at: www.babergh.gov.uk or by appointment from the Licensing Team at Babergh District Council Customer Access Point Sudbury Town Hall, Old Market Place Sudbury Suffolk C010 1TL
Proposed licensable activities: Sale and Supply of Alcohol ON the premises Date until which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority (28 days from day after application given to Authority):
Closing Date: 27 September 2019
Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Babergh District Council (as the Licensing Authority) Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX or by email to licensingteam@ baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited.
