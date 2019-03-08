E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 10:34 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 21 August 2019

ILN Transport Limited of 26 Brightwell Close Felixstowe IP11 2YJ is applying for a licence to use Plot 17 Hauliers Road Felixstowe IP11 3SF as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicle's and 2 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

