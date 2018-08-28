INVITATION TO PUBLIC EXHIBITION: CHURCH FIELD ROAD
PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 November 2018
Archant
Highbridge Properties plc, Caverswall Holdings Ltd and the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust would like to invite you to a public exhibition for the proposed development of land north of Church Field Road, Sudbury.
Please come along and share your views.
Where? Sudbury Community Health Centre, Church Field Road, Sudbury
When? Tuesday 13 November, 12.00pm to 8 pm -drop in any time
For further information please contact CODE Development Planners on 01223 290 138 or info@codedp.co.uk
