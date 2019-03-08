E-edition Read the EADT online edition
NEW APPLICATION - PREMISE LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 10:43 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:44 20 August 2019

Name of Applicant: Mr Bako Ali Zadeh Name of Premises: Ipswich Blue Star Ltd Postal Address of 3 Observation Court, 84 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RY This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE

The Proposed Revelant Licensable Activities are Retail shop selling food products with alcohol sales off the premises Dates between which representation may be made to the Licensing Authority

Start date: 7.8.19

Closing date: 3.9.19

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Office, Ipswich Borough Council (the licensing authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence .

