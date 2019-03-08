NEW APPLICATION - PREMISE LICENCE

Public Notice Archant

Name of Applicant: Mr Bako Ali Zadeh Name of Premises: Ipswich Blue Star Ltd Postal Address of 3 Observation Court, 84 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RY This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Name of Applicant: Mr Bako Ali Zadeh Name of Premises: Ipswich Blue Star Ltd Postal Address of 3 Observation Court, 84 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RY

This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE

You may also want to watch:

The Proposed Revelant Licensable Activities are Retail shop selling food products with alcohol sales off the premises Dates between which representation may be made to the Licensing Authority

Start date: 7.8.19

Closing date: 3.9.19

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Office, Ipswich Borough Council (the licensing authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence .