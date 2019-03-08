Variation of Premises Licence
PUBLISHED: 15:20 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 08 May 2019
Archant
Name of Applicant: Ipswich Borough Council
Name of Premises: Town Hall, Corn Exchange & Cornhill
Postal Address of Premises: King Street, Ipswich, IP1 1DH
This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2DE
Variation of Premises Licence
Name of Applicant: Ipswich Borough Council
Name of Premises: Town Hall, Corn Exchange & Cornhill
Postal Address of Premises: King Street, Ipswich, IP1 1DH
You may also want to watch:
This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2DE
Proposed Variation: To include the Cornhill under the current premises licence for Town Hall & Corn Exchange and to permit alcohol sales and regulated entertainment.
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 30 April 2019
Closing Date: 28 May 2019
Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Ipswich Borough Council at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.
Comments have been disabled on this article.