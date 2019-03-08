Partly Cloudy

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DISPOSE OF OPEN SPACE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 17 July 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Notice is hereby given that Ipswich Borough Council proposes to dispose by way of lease: that Part of the land at Christchurch Park known as The Upper Bowling Green, which forms part of the open space.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DISPOSE OF OPEN SPACE

Notice is hereby given that Ipswich Borough Council proposes to dispose by way of lease: that Part of the land at Christchurch Park known as The Upper Bowling Green, which forms part of the open space. A plan showing the areas concerned may be inspected at the offices of Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE By virtue of Section 123 of the Local Government Act 1972 (as amended) the Council is required to give formal notice of its intention to dispose of Open Space and consider any objections to the proposed disposal.

Any representations or objections to the disposal should be made in writing to the [Head of Legal and Democratic Services or Head of Property Services] at the address below before [1 month after the date of the notice] and should state the grounds for objection. Dated this 15th July 2019

