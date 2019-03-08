NEW APPLICATION - PREMISE LICENCE

NEW APPLICATION - PREMISE LICENCE Name of Applicant: Mr Saran Rasoul Hassan Name of Premises: Ipswich Cardinal Grocery Ltd Postal Address of Premise (or description of premises): 27 Franciscan Way, Ipswich, IPI 1LS Proposed Licensable Activities: Supply of Alcohol for consumption OFF the premises Times 07:00 -23:00 Monday to Sunday

Dates between which representation may be made to the Licensing Authority

Closing Date: 20th June 2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Authority, Ipswich Borough Council at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000