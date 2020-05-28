E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 15:29 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 28 May 2020

Jack Garn Limited, Unit 19, Basepoint Centres Ltd 17-73 The Haven Ransomes Europark Ipswich IP3 OBF is applying to change an existing licence as follows; To add an operating centre to keep 10 goods vehicles 10 trailers. HB Commercial Limited 76 The Havens, Ransome Europark, Ipswich IP3 9BF.

Jack Garn Limited, Unit 19, Basepoint Centres Ltd 17-73 The Haven Ransomes Europark Ipswich IP3 OBF is applying to change an existing licence as follows; To add an operating centre to keep 10 goods vehicles 10 trailers. HB Commercial Limited 76 The Havens, Ransome Europark, Ipswich IP3 9BF. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office

