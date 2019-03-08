Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

VANDA RUTH KING (DECEASED) PURSUANT TO THE TRUSTEE ACT 1925

PUBLISHED: 00:00 22 June 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Any person having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Vanda Ruth King late of Chrissian Residential Home Ltd., 526-528 Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP4 4PN, who died on the 12th of May 2019 is hereby required to send particulars in writing of his claim or interest to the undersigned, the Solicitors for the Personal representatives on or before the 1st September 2019

VANDA RUTH KING (DECEASED) PURSUANT TO THE TRUSTEE ACT 1925

You may also want to watch:

Any person having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Vanda Ruth King late of Chrissian Residential Home Ltd., 526-528 Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP4 4PN, who died on the 12th of May 2019 is hereby required to send particulars in writing of his claim or interest to the undersigned, the Solicitors for the Personal representatives on or before the 1st September 2019 after which date the Personal

representative will proceed to distribute the assets of the said deceased having regard only to the claims and interests of which they then have had notice.

Dated this 18th day of June 2019 Signed Jackamans Solicitors for the Personal Representatives Oak House 7 Northgate Street, Ipswich, Suffolk IP1 3BX (Ref: PH)

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Reports of toddler abduction being investigated, police confirm

The alleged incident was reported to have happened in the North Street/Melford Road area of town Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran attends Gorleston premiere of Beatles-inspired film Yesterday

Ed Sheeran chats to director Danny Boyle at the Gorleston Palace cinema for the local premiere of the film Yesterday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gavin and Bird fly to victory at Bury Friday Five

The start of the junior race at tonight's Bury Friday Five, in Nowton Park. Picture: CARL MARSTON

See inside: Own your very own part of history in the heart of Lovejoy country

The Corner House, Brent Eleigh Picture: GARY DOD

Tyre flew off stolen car as police chased teenage driver along A12

Peri Wacey, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, has been banned from the road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists