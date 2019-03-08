VANDA RUTH KING (DECEASED) PURSUANT TO THE TRUSTEE ACT 1925

Any person having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Vanda Ruth King late of Chrissian Residential Home Ltd., 526-528 Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP4 4PN, who died on the 12th of May 2019 is hereby required to send particulars in writing of his claim or interest to the undersigned, the Solicitors for the Personal representatives on or before the 1st September 2019 after which date the Personal

representative will proceed to distribute the assets of the said deceased having regard only to the claims and interests of which they then have had notice.

Dated this 18th day of June 2019 Signed Jackamans Solicitors for the Personal Representatives Oak House 7 Northgate Street, Ipswich, Suffolk IP1 3BX (Ref: PH)