GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 16:21 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 17 November 2020

JK Staffing Solutions Ltd., trading as JK Services of 19 Mary’s Close, Chilton, Suffolk, C010 OPN is applying for a licence to use JK Services, Chilton Road Ind. Est., Chilton Road, Sudbury, C010 2XG as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

