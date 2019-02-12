Sunshine and Showers

JOHN BRIAN EATON (DECEASED)

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 March 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

PURSUANT TO THE TRUSTEE ACT 1925

Any person having a claim against or an interest in the estate of John Brian Eaton late of 4 Ladywood Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP4 3NH who died on the 23rd of January 2019 is hereby required to send particulars in writing of his claim or interest to the undersigned, The Solicitors for the Personal Representatives on or before the 8th May 2019 after which date the Personal Representative will proceed to distribute the assets of the said deceased having regard only to the claims and interests of which they then have had notice.

Dated this 1st day of March 2019

Signed Jackamans Solicitors for the Personal Representatives

Oak House 7 Northgate Street, Ipswich, Suffolk IP1 3BX (Ref: PH)

