PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence -New Application
PUBLISHED: 11:30 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 16 April 2020
Name of Applicant: Kesgrave Hall Limited
Name of Premises: Kesgrave Hall Address of Premises: Kesgrave Hall, Hall Road, Kesgrave, Ipswich Suffolk IP5 2PU
The application may be viewed at: East Suffolk Council, East Suffolk House, Riduna Park, Station Road, Melton, Suffolk IP12 1RT; Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft NR33 OEQ; or at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk
Proposed Licensable Activities: - Provision of Regulated Entertainment (plays, films, live music, recorded music, performances of dance, indoor sporting events) - Provision of Late-Night Refreshments - Supply of alcohol (on and off the premises)
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 08/04/2020
Close Date: 05/05/2020
Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@eastsuffolk. gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is 25,000.
