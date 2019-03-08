Overcast

Unitarian Meeting House

PUBLISHED: 00:00 22 March 2019

Inquiries from contractors, competent in conservation works, are invited with regard to extensive repairs to the Grade I listed Unitarian Meeting House, Friars Street, Ipswich, Suffolk. Built in 1699 the meeting house is regarded as one of the finest surviving early eighteenth-century examples in the country.

Inquiries from contractors, competent in conservation works, are invited with regard to extensive repairs to the Grade I listed Unitarian Meeting House, Friars Street, Ipswich, Suffolk. Built in 1699 the meeting house is regarded as one of the finest surviving early eighteenth-century examples in the country.

The approximate cost of the repairs is £400,000 - £450,000 with works scheduled to commence in June/July 2019. Works include replacement rendering of the external walls using a haired lime render, removal of modern structural interventions and conservation repairs to the timber frame, roof, and joinery. All work to the highest conservation standards to meet client and Historic England requirements.

Contractors invited to tender must be able to demonstrate their competence and experience in specialist repairs and conservation works for review by the client team, including Historic England. They should also currently employ apprentices in the main trade areas and must be CITB registered. Contractors to provide evidence of recent experience of similar projects and details of in-house specialist skills.

Please send enquiries to: KLH Architects The Old Steelyard, Poplar Lane IP8 3HL or reception@klharchitects.com

Enquiries to be received no later than 5th April 2019.

