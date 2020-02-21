E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) (ENGLAND) ORDER 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PUBLISHED: 10:55 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 17 February 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Proposed development at: Land south of Union Road, Onehouse, Stowmarket

Take notice that an application is being made by Endurance Estates Land Promotion Ltd and Mr Paul Barnard for planning permission.

Description of proposed development: Development of up to 146 dwellings including vehicular and pedestrian accesses, public open space, play space, landscaping and associated highways, drainage and utilities infrastructure (Scheme A); or a development of up to 129 dwellings and a Residential Care Home (up to 66 beds) (Use Class C2), vehicular and pedestrian accesses, public open space, play space, landscaping and associated highways, drainage and utilities infrastructure (Scheme B).

TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) (ENGLAND) ORDER 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at: Land south of Union Road, Onehouse, Stowmarket

Take notice that an application is being made by Endurance Estates Land Promotion Ltd and Mr Paul Barnard for planning permission.

Description of proposed development: Development of up to 146 dwellings including vehicular and pedestrian accesses, public open space, play space, landscaping and associated highways, drainage and utilities infrastructure (Scheme A); or a development of up to 129 dwellings and a Residential Care Home (up to 66 beds) (Use Class C2), vehicular and pedestrian accesses, public open space, play space, landscaping and associated highways, drainage and utilities infrastructure (Scheme B).

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Mid Suffolk District Council

You may also want to watch:

Local Planning Authority Address: Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of publication of this notice.

Signatory: Mr Robert Barber (Pegasus Group on behalf of the applicants)

Date: 21.02.2020

Statement of owners' rights: the grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure. 'Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. `Tenant' means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Major roadworks to start in Bury St Edmunds town centre

The Abbeygate and Pillar of Salt on Angel Hill in Bury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Primary school gets first ‘outstanding’ Ofsted under new guidelines

Head girl and boy Emelia and Logan. Exning primary school are the first in Suffolk to get an outstanding Ofsted under new guidlines Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

North Stander: Get ready for a mad scramble to the finishing line – we’re still in the fight!

Kayden Jackson celebrates his first and Town's second in the victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Major roadworks to start in Bury St Edmunds town centre

The Abbeygate and Pillar of Salt on Angel Hill in Bury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Primary school gets first ‘outstanding’ Ofsted under new guidelines

Head girl and boy Emelia and Logan. Exning primary school are the first in Suffolk to get an outstanding Ofsted under new guidlines Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

North Stander: Get ready for a mad scramble to the finishing line – we’re still in the fight!

Kayden Jackson celebrates his first and Town's second in the victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sex offender back in court to admit indecent image charges

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Drone used in hunt for ‘high risk’ missing person

The fire service drone was sent up overnight (file photo) Picture: ESSEX POLICE

E-fit issued after dog walker attacked in busy street

The e-fit police have issued in connection with an attack in Clacton Picture: ESSEX POLICE

8 undercover family-friendly activities

Milkshake! Monkey Musical brings children's TV favourites to the stage this half term Photo: Milkshake! Live/McPhersonPhotograph

18 celebrities you might spot in Suffolk

Suffolk scriptwriter Richard Curtis tries his hand at the hoop challenge at the Walberswick Fete Photo: Andy Abbott
Drive 24