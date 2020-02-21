TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) (ENGLAND) ORDER 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at: Land south of Union Road, Onehouse, Stowmarket Take notice that an application is being made by Endurance Estates Land Promotion Ltd and Mr Paul Barnard for planning permission. Description of proposed development: Development of up to 146 dwellings including vehicular and pedestrian accesses, public open space, play space, landscaping and associated highways, drainage and utilities infrastructure (Scheme A); or a development of up to 129 dwellings and a Residential Care Home (up to 66 beds) (Use Class C2), vehicular and pedestrian accesses, public open space, play space, landscaping and associated highways, drainage and utilities infrastructure (Scheme B). Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Mid Suffolk District Council

Proposed development at: Land south of Union Road, Onehouse, Stowmarket

Take notice that an application is being made by Endurance Estates Land Promotion Ltd and Mr Paul Barnard for planning permission.

Description of proposed development: Development of up to 146 dwellings including vehicular and pedestrian accesses, public open space, play space, landscaping and associated highways, drainage and utilities infrastructure (Scheme A); or a development of up to 129 dwellings and a Residential Care Home (up to 66 beds) (Use Class C2), vehicular and pedestrian accesses, public open space, play space, landscaping and associated highways, drainage and utilities infrastructure (Scheme B).

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Mid Suffolk District Council

Local Planning Authority Address: Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of publication of this notice.

Signatory: Mr Robert Barber (Pegasus Group on behalf of the applicants)

Date: 21.02.2020

Statement of owners' rights: the grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure. 'Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. `Tenant' means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.