Application for a Premises Licence
PUBLISHED: 00:00 28 October 2019
Archant
Name of Applicant: Langams Coffee Shop Ltd.
Name of Premises: Langams Coffee Shop
Postal Address of Premises: 4 Market Place, Stowmarket IPI 4 IDP
This application may be viewed at: Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IPI 2BX
The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: The sale of alcohol by retail for consumption ON the premises - Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 23:00
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 22/10/2019
Closing Date: 18/11/2019
Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensingteam@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.
