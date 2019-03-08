E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Application for a Premises Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 28 October 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Name of Applicant: Langams Coffee Shop Ltd.

Name of Premises: Langams Coffee Shop

Postal Address of Premises: 4 Market Place, Stowmarket IPI 4 IDP

This application may be viewed at: Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IPI 2BX

Application for a Premises Licence

Name of Applicant: Langams Coffee Shop Ltd.

Name of Premises: Langams Coffee Shop

Postal Address of Premises: 4 Market Place, Stowmarket IPI 4 IDP

You may also want to watch:

This application may be viewed at: Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IPI 2BX

The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: The sale of alcohol by retail for consumption ON the premises - Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 23:00

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 22/10/2019

Closing Date: 18/11/2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensingteam@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

Most Read

Search intensifies for missing 46-year-old Jonathan Swart

Jonthan Swart has been reported missing from Wangford in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Plans for 49 homes in rural Suffolk village rejected by council

Plans to build 49 homes in Mendlesham have been rejected. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/WINCER KIEVENAAR CHARTERED ARCHITECTS

Man found in pool of blood thanks ‘hero’ who called for help

Kesgrave Town Councillor Kevin Archer had his life saved by passer-by Gary Anderson Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man left with serious injuries after motorbike crash

The Icklington Road where a motorcycle and a car collided. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Search intensifies for missing 46-year-old Jonathan Swart

Jonthan Swart has been reported missing from Wangford in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Plans for 49 homes in rural Suffolk village rejected by council

Plans to build 49 homes in Mendlesham have been rejected. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/WINCER KIEVENAAR CHARTERED ARCHITECTS

Man found in pool of blood thanks ‘hero’ who called for help

Kesgrave Town Councillor Kevin Archer had his life saved by passer-by Gary Anderson Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man left with serious injuries after motorbike crash

The Icklington Road where a motorcycle and a car collided. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Second man arrested in connection with Bury St Edmunds stabbing

A second person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Search intensifies for missing 46-year-old Jonathan Swart

Jonthan Swart has been reported missing from Wangford in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Psychiatrist at Suffolk’s mental health trust facing sexual misconduct allegations

Dr Ugbo is understood to be working as part of the Coastal IDT, which includes Walker Close in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man found in pool of blood thanks ‘hero’ who called for help

Kesgrave Town Councillor Kevin Archer had his life saved by passer-by Gary Anderson Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man left with serious injuries after motorbike crash

The Icklington Road where a motorcycle and a car collided. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists