Application for a Premises Licence

Name of Applicant: Langams Coffee Shop Ltd.

Name of Premises: Langams Coffee Shop

Postal Address of Premises: 4 Market Place, Stowmarket IPI 4 IDP

This application may be viewed at: Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IPI 2BX

The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: The sale of alcohol by retail for consumption ON the premises - Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 23:00

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 22/10/2019

Closing Date: 18/11/2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensingteam@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.