GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 23 May 2020

Lewis Haulage Solutions Limited of 14, Weir Place, Kirton, Ipswich, IP10 OQA is applying for a licence to use 1 Hodgkinson Road, Flexistowe, IP11 3OT as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 1 trailer.

You may also want to watch:

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

