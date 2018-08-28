Sunshine and Showers

LOWESTOFT TOWN HALL, SUFFOLK, NR32 1HS FEE TENDERS FOR REPAIRS AND CONVERSION OF AN HISTORIC BUILDING

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 November 2018

Conservation-accredited professionals are invited to express interest in submitting fee tenders to manage a repair and conversion project for Lowestoft Town Hall, a Grade II mid-19th Century listed building in a Conservation Area and Heritage Action Zone.

The initial stages of the project will involve a condition survey to identify, specify, and competitively tender the most urgent repairs and the appointed person or practice will be asked to assist in developing a creative project for the conversion of the building to offices and other community uses. Full details may be obtained from admin@ lowestofttowncouncil.uk 0330 053 6019. All bids to be received by 14 December 2018 at 12:00hrs.

