Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

LOWESTOFT TOWN HALL, SUFFOLK, NR32 1HS FEE TENDERS FOR REPAIRS AND CONVERSION OF AN HISTORIC BUILDING

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 November 2018

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

Conservation-accredited professionals are invited to express interest in submitting fee tenders to manage a repair and conversion project for Lowestoft Town Hall, a Grade II mid-19th Century listed building in a Conservation Area and Heritage Action Zone.

The initial stages of the project will involve a condition survey to identify, specify, and competitively tender the most urgent repairs and the appointed person or practice will be asked to assist in developing a creative project for the conversion of the building to offices and other community uses. Full details may be obtained from admin@ lowestofttowncouncil.uk 0330 053 6019. All bids to be received by 14 December 2018 at 12:00hrs.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Breaking News Second A14 collision creating mile-long tailbacks

47 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Reports of the collision on the A14 near Stowmarket were made to police and fire servies around 11.20am. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A car has collided with a broken down vehicle on the A14 near Stowmarket just hours after a similar crash during Suffolk’s rush hour.

100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

12:18 Jessica Hill
Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

A company which has been operating in Suffolk for more than 20 years is about to go into administration, in a town where another major employer has also been earmarked for closure.

When does the rain arrive this week?

11:46 Jake Foxford
High winds and rain on the coast of Suffolk could be making waves this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It’s a turbulent week for the weather in Suffolk and Essex. Gusts, rain and chills are all on the way - but when will you need your coat?

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

06:27 Andrew Hirst
Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk is “sleepwalking” towards ever worsening congestion after figures showed traffic volumes at some of the busiest roads have more than doubled in five years.

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

08:29 Jake Foxford
The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

A lorry collided with an off-duty fire engine while they queued behind a broken down Volkswagen Golf on the A14.

Jury set to be sworn in for Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

52 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The trial of six people charged with murder in connection with the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens got underway today with the selection of a prospective jury panel.

Video WATCH – Viking warriors battle it out at Suffolk farm

11:30 Amy Gibbons
Unlike public displays, the warriors use full force and contact battles Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

A fearsome Viking re-enactment group set up camp near Needham Market for an intense training session ahead of a series of key European fixtures.

Most read

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion North Stander: Anything less than three points from the next two games, and we’re doomed

Substitute Jack Lankester hit the post with a late free kick on Friday. Terry Hunt thinks he deserves to start on Wednesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

New homes would cause ‘considerable harm’ to AONB, claims inspector

Homes planned for Aldeburgh's AONB would have caused 'considerable harm' to the beauty spot Picture: MIKE PAGE

Meet the YouTube stars who are getting paid to vlog

Samantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24