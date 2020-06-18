E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 20 June 2020

M.J.Whiting Ltd of 3 Ash Plough, Stradbroke, Eye, IP21 5HB is applying for an Operators Licence to keep 5 Goods vehicles and 5 trailers at ABP, Old Custom House, Key Street, Ipswich, IP4 1BY.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

