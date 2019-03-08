VARIATION OF PREMISE LICENCE CERTIFICATE

Public Notice Archant

Name of Applicant: Mr Amr Eissa Mohamed Name of Premises: Makani Café Bar Postal Address of Premises: 10a Tacket Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP4 1AY This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

VARIATION OF PREMISE LICENCE CERTIFICATE

Name of Applicant: Mr Amr Eissa Mohamed

Name of Premises: Makani Café Bar

You may also want to watch:

Postal Address of Premises: 10a Tacket Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP4 1AY This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE

Proposed Variation: Extending opening hours, Monday , Tuesday, Wednesday 10am to 11pm. Thursday, Friday, Saturday 11am to 2.30am. Sunday 12am to 12pm Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 28/08/2019

Closing Date: 24/09/2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Senior Licensing Officer, Licensing and Enforcement Unit, Ipswich Borough Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ ipswich.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.