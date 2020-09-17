E-edition Read the EADT online edition
MARINE AND COAST ACCESS ACT 2009

PUBLISHED: 00:00 21 September 2020

Notice is hereby given that Mr Julian Brandon of The Clacton Pier Company Ltd., has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake repair works on the Clacton Pier involving pile driving, debris removal, and installation of a precast concrete deck.

Copies of the application and associated information may be view on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.

APPLICATION FOR MELTON BOATYARD, DEBEN ESTUARY – REPLACEMENT AND EXTENSION OF PONTOONS

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by:

-Visiting the MMO public register at:

Http://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC-regitser/search?ar ea=3 and accessing the ‘the make a comment’ section of case reference MLA/2020/00330;

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively

By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

In all cases, correspondence must:

Be received within 28 days of: September 15, 2020

Quote the case reference; and

Include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.

