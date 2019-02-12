MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009

APPLICATION FOR PORT OF FELIXSTOWE, DOOLEY TERMINAL - UPGRADE TO RORO 3 & 4

Notice is hereby given that Mr Richard Lee of The Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company, Tomline House, Dock Road, Felixstowe, IP11 3SY has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake activities to the existing linkspan facilities at RoRo3 and RoRo 4 including replacement of the linkspan at RoRo4.

Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at Felixstowe Library, Crescent Road, Felixstowe, IP11 7BY. Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by: - Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing. marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_ PUBLIC_REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the `make a comment? section of case reference MLA/2019/00026; However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

- By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively

- By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

In all cases, correspondence must:

- Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice February 20 2019

- Quote the case reference; and

- include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.