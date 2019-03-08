E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 12:28 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 18 October 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Marius Mita trading as DEEA T.V.X UK Ltd. of No3 Crowland Close, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 9BB is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers at the operating centre at Sub Station Road, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 3JB The change existing conditions or undertakings applying a the operating centre at from Sub Station Road, Felixstowe IP11 3JB

To Key Fuels Site, Walton Avenue, Felixstowe, IP11 3HE

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Marius Mita trading as DEEA T.V.X UK Ltd. of No3 Crowland Close, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 9BB is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers at the operating centre at Sub Station Road, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 3JB The change existing conditions or undertakings applying a the operating centre at from Sub Station Road, Felixstowe IP11 3JB

To Key Fuels Site, Walton Avenue, Felixstowe, IP11 3HE

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Cheese wedge’ homes recommended to be approved

An impression of what the front of the Melton Hill housing development could look like Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS/AUPG

Street artist to create stunning new mural featuring ‘a key Broadland species’

ATM poses in front of the mural in its early stages with his original sketches. Photo Mick Howes

Men who saved woman on bridge among heroes at police awards

Chief Constable Steve Jupp, left, with Allan Braithwaite, Gregory Gooch, Andrew Stannard and Przemyslaw Czaus were awarded Certificates of Appreciation for their role in saving the life of a woman on a bridge Picture: KAREN WILLIE

High Sheriff hopes smaller charities will be honoured at awards

The six winners of the Inspiring Leader Award from 2019's High Sheriff's Awards Picture: ARCHANT

What to do if you hit a deer, pheasant or pigeon while driving

Suffolk could see a rise in car crashes involving deer as we enter peak season Picture: SIMON GURNEY/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists