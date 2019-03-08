E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 11:32 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 13 September 2019

Mr Anthony Porter and Philip Overy trading as Max Motors of 155 Oulton Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk, NR32 4QT is applying for a licence to use Plot 17 Hauliers Road, Felixstowe IP11 3SF as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

