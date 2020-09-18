E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

MARINE AND COAST ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR MELTON BOATYARD, DEBEN ESTUARY — REPLACEMENT AND EXTENSION OF PONTOONS

PUBLISHED: 15:33 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 18 September 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Notice is hereby given that Mr Simon Skeet, Melton Boatyard Limited - Dock Lane, Melton, Woodbridge, Suffolk, IP12 1PE has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake the addition of two new finger pontoons and the replacement and extension of an existing pontoon within the Melton Boatyard. This will involve attaching the pontoons and the installation of 5 piles through the use of vibropiling.

MARINE AND COAST ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR MELTON BOATYARD, DEBEN ESTUARY — REPLACEMENT AND EXTENSION OF PONTOONS

Notice is hereby given that Mr Simon Skeet, Melton Boatyard Limited - Dock Lane, Melton, Woodbridge, Suffolk, IP12 1PE has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake the addition of two new finger pontoons and the replacement and extension of an existing pontoon within the Melton Boatyard. This will involve attaching the pontoons and the installation of 5 piles through the use of vibropiling.

You may also want to watch:

Copies of the application and associated information may be view on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by: -Visiting the MMO public register at: Http://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/ live/MMO PUBLIC-regitser/search?ar ea=3 and accessing the `the make a comment’ section of case reference MLA/2020/00345; However, we will also accept representations via the following formats: By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org. uk; or alternatively By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH In all cases, correspondence must: Be received within 28 days of: September 18, 2020

Quote the case reference; and Include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

19-year-old man charged with burglary at Lowestoft address

The burglary occurred on Beaconsfield Road in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Latest coronavirus R rate rises above 1

The coronavirus R rate for the east of England has been revealed Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Huge’ £120m heroin haul found in bags of rice arriving on Suffolk coast

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its investigators had developed intelligence and knew the drugs would be on board Picture: NCA

A12 reopens after lorry spills oil on road

A stretch of the A12 remains closed after an oil spill near Colchester Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND/RINGWAYS

Search continues for mother of baby found dead at recycling centre

An offficer stands next to the cordon at Sackers recycling centre on May 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN