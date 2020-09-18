MARINE AND COAST ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR MELTON BOATYARD, DEBEN ESTUARY — REPLACEMENT AND EXTENSION OF PONTOONS
Notice is hereby given that Mr Simon Skeet, Melton Boatyard Limited - Dock Lane, Melton, Woodbridge, Suffolk, IP12 1PE has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake the addition of two new finger pontoons and the replacement and extension of an existing pontoon within the Melton Boatyard. This will involve attaching the pontoons and the installation of 5 piles through the use of vibropiling.
Copies of the application and associated information may be view on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.
Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by: -Visiting the MMO public register at: Http://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/ live/MMO PUBLIC-regitser/search?ar ea=3 and accessing the `the make a comment’ section of case reference MLA/2020/00345; However, we will also accept representations via the following formats: By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org. uk; or alternatively By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH In all cases, correspondence must: Be received within 28 days of: September 18, 2020
Quote the case reference; and Include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent
The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.
