TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT) REGULATIONS 2017 NOTICE UNDER REGULATION 20 PUBLICITY WHERE AN ENVIRONMENTAL STATEMENT IS SUBMITTED AFTER THE PLANNING APPLICATION

PUBLISHED: 00:00 22 January 2020

Applicant: Merrells Growers Ltd.

Authority: East Suffolk Council, East Suffolk House, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, IP12 1RT

Application made: 30th May 2019 Location: Land Adjacent to West End Farm, Shadingfield, Beccles, Norfolk, NR34 8DL Development Description: Poultry Production Unit with capacity to house some 141,000 birds comprised of 3no. poultry houses with associated admin block, feed bins and ancillary development Copies of the application, Environmental Statement, plans and other documents submitted with the application can be viewed using the Public Access website: http:// publicaccess. eastsuffolk.gov.uk/online-applications/ Alternatively, the information can be viewed at the Marina Customer Service Centre, The Marina, Lowestoft, NR32 1 HH or Woodbridge Library, New Street, Woodbridge, IP12 1 DT between 8.45am - 5.00pm Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays and between 9.30am - 5.00pm Thursdays. Any person wishing to make representations about the application should make them in writing to East Suffolk Council before 16th February 2020. Copies of this Environmental Statement can be obtained from Parker Planning Services, The Northgate Business Centre, 10 Northgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1 HQ. A charge of 230 will be made for each paper copy of the report provided, based on the cost of reproducing and posting the documents.

